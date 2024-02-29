Kalmeyer found guilty for the horrific murders of 3-year-old and 18-month-old siblings

Tears flowed in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday as Derick Kalmeyer was found guilty of the murders of slain siblings Faith and Conray Adams. The 28s gang member from Vredenburg, known as “Slang”, now faces life imprisonment after Judge Pam Andrews rejected his version that someone else could have killed the children.

Kalmeyer went on trial last year for the murder of the siblings who were stabbed to death on May 1, 2019. The State’s case was that the 54-year-old man was in a relationship with the children’s mother, Frizaan, and allegedly got into a heated argument with her and a friend on the night of the murders. The two women allegedly fled out of fear, leaving the siblings behind.

During the trial, it was revealed that 3-year-old Faith had been stabbed 19 times while 18-month-old Conray was stabbed 14 times and had skull fractures, presumably caused by being flung through a glass window. Kalmeyer pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one of resisting arrest. In her extensive judgment, Judge Andrews tackled various aspects of the trial, including the DNA reports.

The absence of DNA evidence did not clear Kalmeyer when considering all the evidence, she said. Central to the case was the testimony of his sister, Maria Fienies, who denied in court that she said in her statement to police that she saw her brother throw Conray through the window. Judge Andrews highlighted the testimonies of Christolene Orion who told the court she last saw Kalmeyer in the shack with the children as she returned to collect her infant daughter after the first attack.

The judge poked holes in Kalmeyer's version, saying despite his portrayal as a loving father figure to the siblings, his actions on the night of the murders showed he was not the man he claimed to be. She questioned why he would leave the children alone in the middle of the night and on his return he failed to question where they were. "After considering the evidence in its totality, the court finds the only inference that can be drawn is that the accused murdered Faith and Conray. The court rejects the accused's version. He wanted the court to believe that someone else perpetrated these heinous, senseless acts on defenceless children."

She said Kalmeyer took his frustrations out on the children and found him guilty on two counts of murder, of resisting arrest, of assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm on Frizaan, and acquitted him on attempted murder of Orion. Outside court the children’s emotional grandmother, Denise Adams said they were happy with the outcome. “We are happy but also disappointed about what he has done. He was a friend of my husband and he knew my whole family. When we asked him if he loved the children when he was in prison he said: ‘Just a little bit’. “But at court, he said he loved them. What kind of father does that? We are emotional. We miss the children. They were only babies.”