Cape Town - Ayakha Qhomfo received her black belt last year and has earned numerous accolades since she took up karate in 2009, while still being a primary school learner. Qhomfo met with The City of Cape Town’s Executive Mayor, Dan Plato, on Monday afternoon, who applauded her sporting achievements and to encourage her continued excellence at karate.

She has earned 25 medals in nine years, which include 15 gold, three silver and seven bronze medals. In September 2018, she brought home three gold and two bronze medals from the ninth JSKA World Karate Championship held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

This is a global karate competition which featured more than 20 countries including Switzerland, Germany, Scotland, Russia and India.

"Her achievements are an example to other young people that their goals can be reached with commitment and hard work. Ayakha’s journey so far is impressive and her future holds much promise," Plato said.

Qhomfo, now a Grade 10 learner, is originally from Cape Town and is hoping to make her home city proud by bringing home more medals next year.

She is currently working towards competing at the World Championships to be held in Germany in 2020.

"We are pleased to see that a young person has such drive and is so goal-oriented. I’d like to encourage other young people to have the same discipline and enthusiasm. We note Ayakha’s efforts to lift the profile of the sport and her plans to improve the wellbeing of others and we wish her well," said Plato.

