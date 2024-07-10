Karin Kortje says she is grateful for the forgiveness extended by the victim’s family

Cape Town - In more videos breaking her silence around the murder story that involved her boyfriend at the time, former Idols SA Winner Karin Kortje said she was grateful for the forgiveness extended by the victim’s family. After nearly 20 years, Kortje is using her social media platform on TikTok, to share the stages of healing following the murder of Renate Kellerman at her Durbanville guest house by Kortje’s ex, Cheslyn Williams.

Kellerman’s body was found by Kortjie on July 13, 2006. In a series of more than 100 videos where she recaps the day she found Kellerman, Kortje thanked fans and followers for their support and unpacks more about the incident. She said: “I look what I would have said to a 26-year-old Karin as a now 44-year-old.

“I pray that I get through this time with the positive support. I am grateful for the support. “The message I wanted to bring won’t sit well with everyone and that’s okay, but those who do wonder and hope that something comes from my side. “I hope this brings you peace. “I don’t do this for favour, only God can put favour.”

The mom of four who is now happily married to her current husband Angelo Makka, said the experience of sharing and speaking about the past 20 years has been therapeutic and is a sign of dealing with her past. “Someone asked if I ever felt guilty. Yes, I felt that it was my fault that Cheslyn killed this woman because I brought him there. “I punished myself around that, I had my fair share of punishing myself. I struggled emotionally, mentally and spiritually.

“I’m not saying this to get sympathy, I’m here to tell you my side of the story and how you perceive it, is up to you. “A lot has been said about this incident, unfortunately, that’s how it is, that’s probably how media works.” She explains how she had nightmares of Kellerman’s death and would often see images of her walking into the room.

In 2012, Kortje reached out to Kellerman’s husband and asked to meet with the family in an attempt to gain their forgiveness as part of her healing. “He could have said no, I was prepared for whatever the outcome would be. “But things turned out for the good. I got in a plane with a journalist and flew to Joburg. I remember sitting in the lounge talking. The kids came in, I looked at them and my heart dropped,” said a sobbing Kortje.