Karl Bremer Hospital using electronic tablets to keep families in touch

Cape Town - In an effort to continue fostering the connection between patients and their families Karl Bremer Hospital has taken an alternative routine to social visits.

The hospital recently launched its tech savvy initiative, by handing out (electronic) tablets that will allow patients to keep in touch with their families through video calls.

Karl Bremer Hospital assistant nursing manager Denise Barnes said: “Mobile devices are being utilised in our wards. However, the challenge arises when the patient is in the back of the unit as the distance is too far from the nurses station to establish a signal.

“The tablet will give the patient the opportunity to speak to and see their loved ones without any obstacles and, by doing so, there has been an optimistic response from both sides. We hope that the tiny gesture will alleviate anxiety and uncertainty for patients and their loved ones who cannot see each other while being hospitalised,” said Barnes.

Meanwhile at Tygerberg, the Western Cape government health’s Emergency Medical Services has launched two emergency backup call centres in Pinelands and in the U2 building on the premises of Tygerberg Hospital, should the Tygerberg Communications Centre require decontamination.