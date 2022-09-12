Karl Bremer patient dies after being attacked by a fellow patient

Cape Town - A patient seeking treatment at Karl Bremer Hospital has succumbed to his injuries after an attack by another patient at the hospital. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo conducted a site visit at the Bellville hospital on Saturday following the incident on Thursday.

Mbombo said according to reports, one patient attacked another patient with a sharp and heavy object. The victim has since succumbed to his injuries. “Family members of the victim have been informed and are currently receiving counselling by the department, following this tragic incident. “This should be a place of healing, a safe space for both patients and staff,” Mbombo said in a post on social media.

In a statement, Mbombo said the visit had been to provide support. “This is supposed to be a healing space and a space free of any form of violence. This is truly an unfortunate and unforeseen incident. “The only lesson we can learn from this incident is how we journey all together towards creating, more of a healing space, a space where we support one another.”

Mbombo’s spokesperson, advocate Tanya Davids, said she would not be able to provide further details on the incident, as the matter was still under investigation and divulging this could affect the investigation. The Health and Wellness Department is working with the police to investigate the incident. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that Bellville police are investigating a murder case following the incident on Thursday evening. [email protected]