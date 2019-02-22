The escaped lion from Karoo National Park outside Beaufort West was on Thursday momentarily spotted by ranger and tracker teams for the first time. File picture: Raad Adayleh/AP

Cape Town - The escaped lion from Karoo National Park outside Beaufort West was on Thursday momentarily spotted by ranger and tracker teams for the first time since being on the animal’s trail since last Friday. The trackers followed fresh spoor on Thursday morning in the same gorge where the search ended the previous night. The lion was briefly spotted at midday and a helicopter assisted in the search from then until late afternoon - with a veterinarian on board.

The ground team swept the thick bush area for most of the afternoon where they found the fresh running spoor but the lion escaped the area.

Park Manager, Nico van der Walt, says the ranger and tracker team once again headed out at first light this morning in search of the lion. He says although they are tired, they are confident that they will successfully return the lion back to the park.

Residents on farms around the park are again cautioned not to approach the lion if spotted.

Sightings should be reported to the police or the public can call van der Walt on 023 415 2828 or 082 801 2109.

[email protected]