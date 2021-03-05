Kayamandi-based tutoring academy achieves 100% pass rate

Cape Town - A Kayamandi-based tutoring and mentorship program is celebrating achieving a resounding 100% matric pass rate in its first year of running. Founded by two Kayamandi youngsters, the Inkwenkezi Tutoring and Mentorship Programme has racked in praise for its efforts in supporting and tutoring 20 Kayamandi Grade 12 learners throughout the stressful 2020 academic year, resulting in the learners passing with distinctions. Programme co-founder and UCT final-year student Luxolo Copiso said he was extremely proud of the matriculants who worked hard and achieved amazing results despite the Covid-19 challenges hanging over their heads. 21-year-old Copiso said he and his partner had founded the programme to difference in the lives of their peers. “I have always envisioned helping others where I could, because when I was in Grade 12 I had help and support. So for me last year it only made sense to give back and support my peers. That is why my partner and I founded Inkwenkezi,” said Copiso.

“We began with only 20 learners, tutoring and mentoring them in all subjects, after school and on weekends. We also mentored our members because the programme is more than just about school work, its holistic program where we try to touch base on many aspects of life as a young adults,” he said.

Co-founder of the tutoring initiative, Khangelani Mgoqi, said: “It’s amazing that we were able to achieve such good results during such unprecedented times. It truly speaks to the hard work and dedication of the learners we worked with, as well as our volunteers.”

“This year we have double the number of learners and we are looking forward to a year of learning and growing on all levels. We are also looking to expand our program to reach even more young people in different communities. Soon we will begin to campaign for volunteers and sponsors to help us uplift South African learners of colour.”

Former Kayamandi Secondary School learner Asiphile Macozoma said: “I am very glad that I joined the programme last year. I raised all my marks and passed really well. Now I’m off to study tourism management in Gqeberha and I couldn’t be more grateful to the Inkwenkezi programme.”

