Cape Town - Animal welfare organisations have called on pet owners to keep their animals safe and out of harm’s way during Guy Fawkes celebrations, which sometimes go with fireworks.
The City of Cape Town has decided to forego designated sites for fireworks this year.
The discharging of fireworks is not allowed in terms of the Community Fire Safety By-law, but the City has, for a number of years, made an exception to accommodate this practice for Guy Fawkes, Diwali and New Year’s Eve.
This year, this is no long the case.
According to Allan Perrins, head of resource development and communications at the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa, said although the City had not designated sites for Guy Fawkes this year, there might be people who would use fireworks in residential areas, even if it was against the law to do so.