Members of the standing committee on finance and economic opportunities on Friday also questioned the treasury’s adherence to employment equity and its “commitment to creating an environment where employees are able to thrive”.
One committee member, Daylin Mitchell, of the DA, queried why most resignations from the department during the 2018/19 financial year had occurred in the 30- to 39-years age group, and also why it seemed for most of them the reason for quitting the treasury was given as “insufficient progression possibilities”.
“You are in the middle of you career in that age group. There’s a concern to me that this is the group with the highest number of resignations,” said Mitchell. He also wanted to know what skills level most of those resigning had attained.
Nomi Nkondlo, of the ANC, demanded answers on the treasury’s adherence to employment equity.