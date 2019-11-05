Keeping treasury staff a challenge for Western Cape government









The provincial treasury is having a hard time attracting and retaining employees. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The provincial treasury is having a hard time attracting and retaining employees. The issue came under the spotlight during the legislature’s scrutiny of the department’s annual report. Members of the standing committee on finance and economic opportunities on Friday also questioned the treasury’s adherence to employment equity and its “commitment to creating an environment where employees are able to thrive”. One committee member, Daylin Mitchell, of the DA, queried why most resignations from the department during the 2018/19 financial year had occurred in the 30- to 39-years age group, and also why it seemed for most of them the reason for quitting the treasury was given as “insufficient progression possibilities”. “You are in the middle of you career in that age group. There’s a concern to me that this is the group with the highest number of resignations,” said Mitchell. He also wanted to know what skills level most of those resigning had attained. Nomi Nkondlo, of the ANC, demanded answers on the treasury’s adherence to employment equity.

“The department has notably more men than women at top and senior management levels. At top management level there were two men and no women, while at senior management level there were 11 men and only seven women,” said Nkondlo.

Responding to the queries, Julinda Gantana, accounting officer at the provincial treasury, said those between the ages of 35 and 39 who left the department could generally be categorised as “upwardly mobile and they would be on the lookout for better remuneration and looking to move up in terms of their career progression”.

“The provincial treasury has a fairly flat structure and the people in senior management are in the age categories of 40 and upwards. Therefore the issue of ‘insufficient progression possibilities’ is directly linked to this,” Gantana said.

She said the province’s main competitor when it came to staff were the municipalities, because they offered “a better package compared to the province”. Gantana said most people who left the treasury for municipalities and elsewhere, mainly came from the supply chain management sector.

“The turnover rate there is high and our competitors are the municipalities. If we look at the people who are moving, it is the people within the category of young upwardly mobile black professionals. They are looking for opportunities and we have challenges in terms of a feeder system into the department,” said Gantana.

She said the department was planning to redress the situation using the treasury’s internal and external bursaries.

“Once you receive a bursary, you have to come back and you work back the bursary obligation. The aim is that once those students have completed their studies, they would come back into the department or we also place them in other departments and municipalities on our account.”

[email protected]