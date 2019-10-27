According to the Kensington Factreton Residents and Ratepayers Association, they have been pleading for years for Transnet to maintain their property, which has been a safety threat to residents.
Chairperson of the association Leslie Swartz said: “This problem has been coming on since 2009 when they built this station. We have been struggling for Transnet to come and at least level the grass and cut the trees, because its a threat to residents.”
The Century City Station was officially opened in 2010, when it was launched as a culmination of a collaborative effort between the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), the City of Cape Town and the Century City developer, Rabie Property Group.
The station was developed to cater for future passenger growth and to serve the Century City Development and the surrounding residential areas of Kensington and Factreton. The first readiness test of this achievement was, of course, the movement of soccer fans during the 2010 Fifa Soccer World Cup and, according to former Prasa group chief executive Lucky Montana, the station was identified as a major park and ride hub in the City.