Kensington residents urged to come forward with info on gangster’s escape

Cape Town – Kensington community members have been urged to come forward with information on a gangster’s escape after residents allegedly came out of their homes and threatened to shoot the police if the suspect was not released.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said while he believed the broader Kensington community could not be accused of assisting the criminal to escape, he was shocked the incident had taken place.

“I know that the Kensington community is fed up with gangsterism and crime, and so I urge all those who have information on this escape to come forward.

“We must ensure that crime and gangsterism does not pay in the Western Cape,” Fritz added.

It was reported while SAPS officers were on patrol, they spotted a well-known suspect carrying a firearm.

When the officers tried to apprehend him, he screamed for help. About 30 community members emerged from their homes and threatened to shoot the police officers if they did not release him.

They threw stones at the officers and the police vehicles. The suspect escaped.

“I would like to congratulate the SAPS for the proactive work in spotting and attempting to apprehend the suspect. I would also like to congratulate them for managing to confiscate the illegal firearm,” Fritz said.

“But I must also say that I am absolutely appalled at the fact that some members of our communities have assisted this known criminal to escape the reach of the law.

“I urge all community members to work with SAPS to ensure that the law is upheld and to come forward with information that will assist the police to make further arrests,” he said.

Cape Argus