Kensington toddler dies after falling into an open drain

Cape Town - A Kensington toddler tragically lost her life after she allegedly fell into an open drain. Hours after Skyler Salie, aged 19 months, allegedly fell into an open manhole near the intersection of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue in Kensington on Saturday, her body was found.

It is alleged that Skyler and her mother were walking home in the early hours of the morning when she fell into the open hole. Her mother then reported the incident and emergency services spent more than 10 hours trying to retrieve her body. Skyler Salie, allegedly fell into an open manhole near the intersection of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue in Kensington on Saturday, her body was found. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said police divers assisted services on the scene since 6am on Saturday to retrieve the body.

“The provincial diving unit assisted by crime scene experts searched for the body of a 2-year-old child since 6am on Saturday. “Reports suggested that the mother and child were on their way home in the early hours of the morning when the child fell into a manhole near the corners of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue in Kensington,” he said. Skyler’s little body was finally found after divers went to great lengths to retrieve it.

“The divers did their utmost to retrieve the body. We can confirm that the body of the victim has been recovered and brought to the surface. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” Swartbooi explained. “Goodwood police registered an inquest for further investigation.” The toddler’s mother didn’t want to comment on the tragedy when she was approached yesterday.

Family in tears at scene. Picture: Leon Knipe Ward councillor Cheslyn Steenberg has urged the Kensington community to avoid speculation surrounding the girl’s death. “The circumstances around her untimely passing are being investigated by the SAPS. “I thus call upon the community to practise patience in this regard. Avoid speculation and gossip. Rather wait for the authorities to convey the facts,” Steenberg said.