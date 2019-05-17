Thembelihle Racaza

Cape Town - A young woman from Khayelitsha will be jetting off to the US hoping for a big break in the film industry. Thembelihle Racaza, 21, from Khulani Park, is one of four artists from Cape Town who will represent South Africa at the International Arts Convention to be held in July in Orlando, Florida.

Racaza, who has been studying a short course in performing arts at the Market Theatre, said she discovered the Just You Model and Artist Management’s Arts Africa programme by chance, not knowing it would change her life.

Through the agency she managed to audition for big guns in the entertainment industry from the US. She said she auditioned twice before getting a callback.

“I was ecstatic when I got the call-back because I knew it could open opportunities for me to fulfil my dreams,”she said

She said she had the honour of auditioning for Kim Myers, International Arts Talent Showcase director in the US, Rhavynn Drummer, casting director for Tyler Perry Studios, and Nate Butler, a junior producer for the Steve Harvey Show.

Racaza’s love and passion for performing arts started at 14, when she performed township sketches in Khayelitsha.

While in Grade 8 at Simon’s Town High School she attended drama classes as part of extramural activities. She later won an award for best performance of the year.

Racaza’s success from the auditions will guarantee her a scholarship from the New York Film Academy or being signed by one of the internationally- acclaimed talents scouts in the US.

“My goal is to obtain education at the academy and use my internationally-acquired skills to uplift my community and teach those who are underprivileged,’’ she said.

