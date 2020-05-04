Khayelitsha ambulance staff down tools for adequate Covid-19 protective gear

Cape Town - Ambulance staff based in Khayelitsha downed tools this weekend while pleading with their employer to provide them with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep them safe from patients who might be infected with Covid-19. Eastern Division staff claimed they had only been provided with plastic aprons, masks and visors, which they had to use for five days. They want the Western Cape EMS to provide them with A40 suits (white coveralls) to protect them when transferring patients to medical facilities. “We are placing ourselves and our patients in harm's way,” one staffer said. “We are transporting suspected cases every day, wearing nothing but an apron. Then we have to get in our private cars and go home wearing potentially contaminated clothes to our families.” Another worker said they were reprimanded by doctors every day who refused them entry to their facilities as they were not sufficiently kitted out.

But Shaheem de Vries, EMS managing director in the province, said the A40 suits were above the guidelines promoted in the emergency rooms and ICUs for the doctors and nurses.

“Within EMS we have restricted their use to the most critical patients who are being ventilated and with a high viral load. These cases are fortunately small in number and our suits are reserved for when we need to transport critical patients between health facilities.”

De Vries said the current global demand for protective gear and the uncertainty of supply chains during the global lockdown has meant that while it had sufficient stock currently, it was hesitant to predict or rely on the future of these supply lines for the duration of the pandemic.

“It is thus imperative that all health-care workers (and the public) ensure responsible and judicious use of PPE to ensure that we are able to protect everyone for the full duration of the pandemic.”

But so concerned was one of the ambulance workers, that she contacted suppliers herself and provided her employer with detailed quotes for A40 suits last month.

In an email, seen by this newspaper, she wrote to management and said she was not “trying to be difficult and just wanted to be safe”.

“I want to feel safe doing my work and I want to be safe when I go back home to my own family. We are front-line workers. We see the patients before they even get to the medical facilities. We are literally putting our lives on the line. Our employer is failing us,” she said.

De Vries said EMS still provided one complete A40 suit set to each ambulance even though they were not qualified to execute such transfers.

He added that EMS had been forced to call upon crews and staff from across the city to ensure that the Khayelitsha community “did not suffer for this error in judgement”.

De Vries confirmed that the “no work, no pay” rule applied as the workers were engaging in an unprotected industrial action.

But staff at the Eastern Division continued their protest yesterday until their demands are met.