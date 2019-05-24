Khayelitsha beauty Nontlantla ­Mfulathelwa has been chosen to represent South Africa at this year’s Miss Europe Continental in the World. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Khayelitsha beauty Nontlantla ­Mfulathelwa has been chosen to represent South Africa at this year’s Miss Europe Continental in the World, in Naples, Italy, in November. Just two months after she joined ZeemDoller International Modelling and acting school, 18-year-old Mfulathelwa from Makhaya Pageantry is about to fulfil her dream.

The founder of ZeemDoller International Modelling and Acting School, Zimkhitha Ntywankile, said: “The competition had been for girls with European origins, and this year it gives ladies from other countries around the world an opportunity to showcase their beauty, uniqueness, talent and culture.”

Ntywankile said the opportunity came when the school was approached by the competition organisers as they were impressed by their professional work.

“I grew up tall with people telling me that I should do modelling, but I only started doing part-time modelling in high school,” Mfulathelwa said.

She said she started participating in local pageants in 2015, but was never lucky enough to win until she decided to join the modelling school, where they polished her craft.

“Winning this competition would motivate me. It would prove that even if you are an orphan like me you can still make it in life.”

She said it would also motivate her to find orphans and make them realise that dreams can come true irrespective of one’s background.

However, she currently needs R23000 for her registration, which is due at the end of June.

“Opportunities like these, especially for disadvantaged girls from townships, are golden. I therefore plead with the people of Cape Town and the country to make Nontlantla’s dream come true and help us raise her registration fees,” said Ntywankile.

