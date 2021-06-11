Khayelitsha community briefed on investigation into murder of gogo found naked, burnt

Cape Town - Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) and community leaders received a briefing from the police on Thursday, on the investigation into the murder of Nontsikelelo Ndlebe, 78, who was burnt to death in her home on Saturday. Ndlebe's body was found naked and burnt in her bedroom, by her two daughters, Nondumiso Ndlebe and Nosisa Ndlebe, who called on Saturday morning to sort out water problems in the house.

The concerned leaders were briefed at Lingelethu resource centre, and later visited Ndlebe's family under the leadership of reverend Luyanda Adams. KDF chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said they were pleased with the police report. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the Lingelethu police was still investigating the murder case, however, at this stage the suspects were unknown. "Our detectives are following up on all leads and working around the clock in an effort to find the perpetrators and to solve this case," said Van Wyk.

Ndlebe's killing happened after the discovery of the body of Sinovuyo Magatya, 18, in Khayelitsha last week, for which a suspect has been arrested. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he would ask their Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Desk at the Court Watching Brief Unit to keep a close eye on both cases. "It is early days in the investigation and we must also give the SAPS a fair opportunity to conduct thorough investigations, and where the CWB can assist the SAPS, I will certainly ask them to ensure that they do,” said Fritz.