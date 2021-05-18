Khayelitsha cop killing and injury of magistrate linked to Modack

Cape Town - The killing of a police officer on Sunday, at a car wash in Mfuleni, has been linked to alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack.

Koliswa Vani, 50, who was stationed at the Delft police station was shot and killed, while three others, including her three-year-old grandson, were wounded.

Reports emanated that Magistrate AC Mashala who presides at the Blue Downs Regional Court was among those injured in the incident.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation.

Van Wyk said all injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza, and were yet to be arrested.

In a leaked police report, it was alleged that the Vani took her vehicle to the carwash. While waiting for her vehicle to be washed, three unknown men approached the men who were washing the cars and asked them how much it costs to have a car washed.

The report said one of the suspects took out a firearm and fired multiple gunshots at victim one (Vani). Thereafter the suspects got into a white Toyota Avanza and fled the scene.

A family friend, who knew Vani for more than seven years, described her as “a nice, loving, good hearted and caring individual, who never fought with anyone”.

The report said it was alleged that the registration number plates of the suspect vehicle were covered with a page. Victims two (unknown man), three (three-year-old grandson) and four (AC Mashala) were in the vicinity when the shooting happened and were also injured.

According to the report, victim two sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg and was taken to the hospital, victim three sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to the hospital, and that victim four sustained a gunshot wound to his left buttocks.

The matter of the state vs Modack and others was expected to commence yesterday, however, it was postponed until next Monday. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the presiding officer of the court had an accident and was not in court.

Van Wyk said circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting incident were under investigation and anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

