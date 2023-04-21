Khayelitsha dog lover throws in towel on keeping canines as her second dog gets killed

Cape Town - A dog lover from Khayelitsha has vowed not to keep any more canines after her 5-year-old dog Biden was killed by unknown assailants on Tuesday. Weziwe Gcayiya said this was the second dog she owned that was killed in the area in a period of five years after a domestic breed was also stoned while jogging with her brother. Five years later, she has now lost Biden.

Gcayiya is now offering a R1 000 reward for information relating to the death of the cross-breeder (pitbull and domestic). Her brother, Siyabonga Gcayiya, said when he woke up on Tuesday morning he was informed by a community member that Biden was dead. Still puzzled at this, Siyabonga said he stepped outside and, a few metres away from their street, Biden lay dead in Ngcwalazi Drive. Ngcayiya said Biden was stoned to death and allegedly poisoned with acidic water in Ngcwalazi Drive.

Gcayiya said someone might have witnessed the incident as this happened in a public space and called for those who saw the incident to come forward. Weziwe described Biden as a friendly dog who was loved by everyone who took pleasure in caring for him at home. “My dogs don’t sleep outside, as most people make theirs or believe in such. I treat them as my children and people do not understand, hence they also don’t understand the pain that comes with losing a dog, especially in that manner,” she said.

Weziwe said she was now terrified that should she attempt to get another dog it would suffer the same fate as the other two. “As much as I love dogs, after this incident I am no longer keeping them. I am afraid that the same thing will happen to it when it has grown. “Biden liked to play a lot. He was not dangerous. At one time our house was burgled while he was there and they escaped with no bite from him.