Khayelitsha ECD Forum welcomes province’s R53 million Covid-19 lifeline

Cape Town - The Khayelitsha Early Childhood Development Forum has welcomed the R53 million Covid-19 lifeline announced by the Western Cape Department of Social Development in support of the province’s ECD centres. The R53 million Employment Stimulus Relief Fund that was allocated from the R496 million by the National Department of Social Development, will go towards supporting ECD programmes and services that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic Khayelitsha ECD Forum deputy chairperson Boniswa Mxhakaza said the funding had come just in time to support struggling centres that had resorted to scaling back their working staff. “ECD centres were not left unscathed by the pandemic, they are in great need of this support and we are very happy and relieved that the government has taken the initiative to assist where they can. “A lot of ECD centres had to cut staff hours and rework their budgets to fit in PPE and salaries, and it was a struggle,” said Mxhakaza.

Department of Social Development spokesperson Joshua Chigome said that the Early Childhood Development Employment Stimulus Relief Fund was part of the sustainable employment opportunities in the sector in light of the high unemployment rate and job losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The fund will work to support various ECD programmes such as registered ECD centres, playgroups, mobile ECD programmes, childminders, and toy libraries.

“In light of the National Department of Social Development’s Early Childhood Development Employment Stimulus Relief Fund, the provincial Department of Social Development encourages all ECD services that have participated in the DSD-led Vangasali Campaign to apply for this programme,” said Chigome.

The provincial department has also vowed to continue working closely with ECD centres to ensure that the necessary measures are in place to help protect both ECD staff and young children from contracting Covid-19 at these facilities during the school year.

“We have also established monitoring plans, to ensure that ECDs are adhering to Covid-19 health and safety protocols. The department will continue to provide additional assistance such as personal protective equipment where necessary in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

Cape Argus