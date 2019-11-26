Musa Gwebani, the head of advocacy and organising for the Social Justice Coalition, said a person who used the train from these two communities paid at least R200 a month. When the train wasn’t working, a minibus taxi cost a minimum of R50 a day to the CBD.
“That’s R1000 in fares, R800 more than they had planned to pay.”
Gwebani said that to add insult to injury the MyCiTi bus service had suspended its Khayelitsha route.
“The only form of state-subsidised transport available has tapped out of a community with more than a million residents. How does anyone make that kind of financial adjustment? How do you go from paying R200 for something to R1000 without your income adjusting to factor in that change,” Gwebani asked.