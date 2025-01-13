Khayelitsha residents face week-long power outage after Eskom contractors targeted

Cape Town - Nkanini residents in Khayelitsha will be without electricity for the week after Eskom had to withdraw its services from the area following two separate criminal incidents on Friday. “Eskom senior management and its internal security services will engage the SAPS and local community leadership, regarding the incident and find solutions to ensure the safety of staff before services may resume. The incidents were reported to the Harare and Makhaza SAPS.”

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said police are investigating both incidents. The first was a carjacking that occurred at Walter Sisulu Street, Makhaza at 2pm. “According to reports a 39-year-old contractor and his co-worker were hijacked at gun-point by five unidentified males. A white Nissan NP200 with all tools and equipment (rental vehicle) was taken,” Van Wyk said. “The vehicle was later recovered in Gximfiza Crescent, Makhaza and taken to Bellville and booked in as exhibit for further processing.”

“Harare police have registered a robbery with a firearm case for investigation. According to reports the 32-year-old complainant was working in Ntlazane Road at about 1.40pm when an unidentified male came and pointed a firearm at him. “The suspect then took the tool box and his cellular telephone and ran away.” Ward councillor Ayanda Tetani said that residents had been without electricity for almost a week before Eskom had made efforts to fix the issue, but due to the criminal attacks, this will leave already frustrated residents without electricity for another week.