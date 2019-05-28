Tavern in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha. Picture: Mthuthuzeli Ntseku/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Police have established a task team following a series of shootings in Khayelitsha, Nyanga and Samora Machel on Sunday and on Monday morning in which seven people were killed. The police said the cases were being investigated separately.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said five people were shot dead during a series of house robberies in Samora Machel on Sunday.

In another incident on Sunday night, a woman, 28, was shot dead after nine men stormed a tavern in Site B, Khayelitsha, and opened fire on patrons. Thirteen others were injured.

Rwexana said some of the patrons were robbed of their belongings.

"Robbery as a motive is not ruled out as personal belongings were robbed from the victims in some of the incidents.”

In yet another shooting at a tavern on Monday, a 25-year-old man was killed and four wounded when one gunman opened fire on patrons.

The 25-year-old man died and the four other victims, between the ages of 21 and 23, were wounded after the unknown man stormed the tavern in Mandela Park, opening fire on the crowd.

Neighbours said they were woken by the sound of gunfire and screams.

One of the neighbours said: “This has never happened before in our area. We are now living in fear as we do not know what can happen next.

“I guess last night was an eye-opener to all business places, that safety should be an everyday thing with high level of police presence.”

In the tavern shooting in Site B, the 28-year-old woman was killed and 13 victims injured after nine unknown men stormed in and opened fire.

Ward 94 councillor Patrick Mngxunyeni said that leaders in Khayelitsha were concerned about the crime rates in the area.

“Khayelitsha has become a hot spot, not only for shootings, but for hijackings also,” he said.

Mngxunyeni said a meeting was convened with the police to request they intervene in the matter. He said the Khayelitsha development forum planned to arrange a summit before the end of next month to establish a task team to work hand-in-hand with police to combat crime in Khayelitsha.

Meanwhile in Nyanga, five people were shot dead and one wounded when unknown perpetrators opened fire at victims in three incidents.

* The police have urged anyone who might have information about these shooting incidents to contact Colonel Joseph Komani on 064 752 1423, or call Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crimeline at 32211

