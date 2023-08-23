Khayelitsha residents hand over memorandum of grievances at their local Home Affairs office

Cape Town - Services had to be halted as some Khayelitsha residents gathered outside their Home Affairs building near Khayelitsha District Hospital (KDH) and Khayelitsha Mall. The group voiced their grievances about the department’s “poor performance”. About 50 residents braved the inclement weather on Tuesday. They were led by an organisation named #United Behind as they delivered a memorandum to a district manager of Home Affairs.

According to a youth organiser of United Behind, Sinethemba Mteza, the service provided by this specific Home Affairs was poor, and lots of people were being turned away daily. “It is painful how residents keep getting discarded by the staff here. If they don’t send people away, those they manage to help are left unsatisfied. With us we have a young adult girl whose ID book came back wrong. Where it specifies her gender, the staff here printed that she’s a male instead of female.

“Leading to this march we did try to engage with the management here, but they refused, saying they do not recognise us as an organisation.” Nokuphiwa Booi said that over the years, she had managed to get herself two ID books, but when she wanted to get the Smart ID in 2012, she was told her fingerprints had been duplicated. When it was time to get one for her eldest daughter, who is now 21 years old, and birth certificates for her young children, the branch could not assist her. “I feel as if my life is stuck because I can't access anything of mine, including bank accounts and policies. For me to sort this out, I was told to bring a letter from the school where I did my Sub A, or from the hospital where I was born.”

Helen Pelesane, 58, said she was at the branch three months ago to apply for her granddaughter’s ID. As her guardian, she provided paperwork to prove that the birth mother gave her rights away. Instead of being assisted, a staff member told her she must go back to Gqeberha to get the biological mother. “My granddaughter is 18 years old, and she is doing Grade 12. She was supposed to apply for university this past June, but she could not because she does not have an ID.” Accepting the memorandum, district manager Bongiwe Sakawuli said they would have a meeting based on the grievances, and would respond to the community thereafter.