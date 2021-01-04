Khayelitsha residents rebuild homes after New Year’s Day fire

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Residents of Taiwan in Site C, Khayelitsha spent the weekend rebuilding their homes after a fire tore through the informal settlement on New Year’s Day. The fire left 400 people homeless after destroying 150 homes. Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “Shortly before 9pm on Friday evening, January 1, 2021, the City's Fire & Rescue Service received an emergency call about shacks that were on fire behind Lansdowne Road Fire Station. “Immediately our fire crews responded to the incident. Although strong winds posed a challenge for firefighters they managed to contain and extinguish the blaze just after 5am on Saturday morning, January 2, 2021,” said Carelse. While the City’s departments are still assessing the situation, generous neighbours and community organisations have stepped up to assist the victims.

Khayelitsha CPF spokesperson Phindile George said the forum had organised itself, with other community-based organisations, to support victims of the fire.

George said: “This is a sad time for the community. In order to support the victims, we are in the process of collecting essential donations that we will distribute to families in need.

“As a community collective, this is what we are supposed to do at a time like this. We are calling on all those who can help, and those with the means to do so, to please assist these families.”

Meanwhile, in Masiphumelele, thousands of people left destitute by a fire that ravaged the informal settlement just a week before Christmas, have yet to begin rebuilding their homes.

According to organisations working in the community, victims have had to rely on the support of organisations and individuals.

Cape Argus