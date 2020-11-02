Khayelitsha, Saldanha communities among Cape residents in favour of land expropriation

Cape Town - Western Cape residents from communities in Khayelitsha, Saldanha, Worcester and Mossel Bay are in favour of expropriation without compensation, the parliamentary ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution has heard. The committee split itself into two delegations to cover more of the province and the two groups, one led by Cyril Xaba (ANC) went to Khayelitsha and Saldanha, and the other by Mathole Motshekga (ANC) visited Mossel Bay and Worcester over the weekend, holding hearings and receiving memoranda from the public. In Khayelitsha on Saturday, the majority of participants in the venue spoke strongly in favour of the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. Community leader Dumisani Msolo said the land was supposed to be in possession of traditional leaders. “The people who lack accommodation have resorted to taking the land which is used for circumcision schools,” said Msolo.

From the District Six community, Nadeema Petersen told the delegation that no compensation was given to the people when they were forcefully removed and placed on the Cape Flats.

“Our people cannot be packed like sardines and be backyard dwellers while the land is being sold to developers,” said Petersen.

Taking a different view, Aman Traditional Authority chairperson Gaob-Martinus Fredericks said: “The Constitution in its current form makes sufficient provision for land to be expropriated without compensation. As the Nama Nation we do not support the proposed amendments.”

In Saldanha Bay members of the Khoisan communities cheered Kathleen Haynes, who asked: “Exactly which land will be expropriated? There are many communities still waiting for land claims to be approved.”

Participants came to Mossel Bay from as far as Oudtshoorn and Knysna to participate in the hearings. One from Knysna said he knows of a person that owns more than 10 farms. He said land should be made available without compensation to all needy people.

In Zweletemba, Worcester, participants from the Khoisan communities said expropriation without compensation should commence in the province as the “first nation” was suffering and living in horrible conditions on farms.

