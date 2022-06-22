Khayelitsha school receives shipping container for kitchen and classroom use

Cape Town - The Yibanathi Educare Centre in Khayelitsha opened in 2004 and looks after more than 100 children under the age of 6. Recently, the centre received a new container that will improve the safety standards at the centre. The centre needed to meet certain regulations to be registered with the Department of Basic Education. An upgrade was needed as the metal structure used did not meet the safety infrastructure regulations.

After receiving funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), Breadline Africa was able to donate a converted shipping container to be used for kitchen, classroom and toilet facilities. “Our decision to use shipping containers allows us to install classroom units that are safe, well-equipped, and compliant with ECD (early childhood development) and municipal health and safety standards,” said Breadline Africa’s director, Marion Wagner. School principal Phindeka Ndaza will now be able to have her beloved centre registered.

She said: “We are thrilled with our new facilities and can’t thank the DBSA and Breadline Africa enough for not only providing a safe space for our children but supporting us to become registered.” Sebolelo Matsoso, head of communication at DBSA, said: “Khayelitsha, like many other similar communities, faces numerous challenges, and these new facilities for Yibanathi Educare Centre will go a long way toward establishing and shaping the children's foundation and future,” she said. Cape Argus