Khayelitsha senior citizens create handmade beaded bracelets for social causes

Cape Town - A group of Khayelitsha senior residents are gaining a sense of financial independence while assisting in creating awareness around global social causes. Around 100 seniors from the Vuyani Senior Club in Khayelitsha create handmade beaded bracelets for Relate Bracelets, which are sold in order to raise awareness and funds for nonprofit organisations.

The not-for-profit social enterprise was established to raise money for charities across the globe and create jobs for people in low-income communities. Since its inception, Relate has sold over 4.2 million bracelets and products globally, raising R78million for social upliftment and credible causes. The Ikamva Labantu Older Persons Programme manager, Lulama Sigasana, said there were 17 senior clubs in the Cape Town Metropole, caring for around 1500 older persons.

Ikamva Labantu is one of more than 110 causes supported by Relate in South Africa. “At each club we have seniors that can do the beading. Relate works with various causes like the ‘malaria bracelets’ or ‘Save the rhino bracelets’ so the seniors will do those bracelets and our project manager will collect from the various clubs that participated in that specific order,” Sigasana said. Senior clubs are located predominantly in township communities such as Langa, Dunoon, Kalkfontein, Gugulethu, Nyanga and Khayelitsha.

One of the seniors, Celia Nomathemba Velebhayi, 79, joined the club in 2006. The mother of three and grandmother of 15 said: “I’m feeling very happy. When I hear my phone, when I get the notification and the money comes into my bank, I just kiss my phone and say ‘halala’ because I can buy electricity and some food, mealie meal and vegetables. “And lots of things I've bought because of Relate,” she added.

Relate Bracelets chief executive Dalit Shekel said the organisation was founded in 2010 and was a 100% notfor-profit social enterprise, bridging the gap between the privileged and the marginalised. "Through these small yet powerful acts of craftsmanship, we not only generate income but also foster dignity, purpose, and connection," Shekel said.