Khayelitsha soccer match turns deadly as two officials killed on the field

Cape Town - A former PSL coach was gunned down in Khayelitsha during a soccer match on Sunday. Mike Lukhubene, the former Chippa United and Royal AM coach, and Mark Roberts, a member of Manenberg’s Tottenham Spurs Club, were shot and killed in Khayelitsha at the Coca-Cola Cup tournament.

Their bodies were a few metres apart on the Site C soccer field. The incident happened at about 6pm in full view of the players. A voice note shared on WhatsApp said: "We’ve got an incident in Khayelitsha, two guys were shot, one is dead and the other one is still breathing. One is a well-known guy, Mike, a coach that used to coach Steenberg. “They were shot by two coloured guys, I don’t know why it happened, they were shot just after their game.

“The suspects just came into the stadium and then they shot them. It looks like they knew each other.” Another audio message confirmed that both coaches were killed. Mike’s family member told the Cape Argus he doesn’t have the details of the shooting.

“I was with him last week, the entire week in KZN, for the ABC Motsepe tournament and he left for Cape Town and then I received a lot of calls about his death. “I don’t know what happened, we are still shocked, we are trying to find out what happened to him.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Lingelethu SAPS were investigating the double murder

“Lingelethu police registered two counts of murder following a shooting incident this afternoon at about 5.50 at a soccer stadium in Khayelitsha. Two males, 46 and 37, were shot and fatally wounded. “According to reports the victims were approached by unknown gunmen who shot them.” Van Wyk explained the victims sustained gunshot wounds to their heads and were declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said it was devastating to learn of the fatal shooting of football officials in Khayelitsha on Sunday. “To see such a brazen attack by ruthless criminals during a sporting event that should serve as recreation and enjoyment is truly disturbing.