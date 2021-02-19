Khayelitsha spinach queen Ncumisa Mkabile seeks help after criminals destroy greenhouses

Cape Town - Khayelitsha spinach queen Ncumisa Mkabile is appealing to the public to help her raise funds to restore her greenhouse after it was vandalised on Monday evening by a group of unknown criminals. After her inspiring success with her spinach farm last year, Mkabile had ventured into farming green peppers. The peppers were located in the greenhouse which was unfortunately targeted by a group of unscrupulous vandals. “When we arrived to work on Tuesday morning, we were met with a devastating sight. Our greenhouse had been torn down and vandalised during the evening, so quietly that even our colleague who lives on the farm had not heard anything.” “I had recently put my all into building that greenhouse, my savings, time, and effort. I had just invested in the netting and infrastructure, thinking it would last for a while at least and now that’s gone. It’s very a very painful and discouraging experience.” “I keep thinking what could possibly have happened. Why would someone have done that to someone’s work, and it’s not just about me. Everyone who works at the farm, the peppers that were in the greenhouse, all that will be affected because of this,” she said.

To restore and replace the items from the greenhouse that were vandalised, Mkabile was quoted over R30 000. She does not have that kind money because she is just a a young entrepreneur. She is turning to her community asking for assistance in raising the funds to restore her farm back to its former glory.

“At the moment I don’t have money to restore the greenhouse, I don’t want to give up on my dream or my community and the people who are supporting me.”

“That is why I’m pleading with people, be it in my community, neighbouring and or organisations and institutions to please assist me. The damage done to the greenhouse can be reversed, however I need help. I can’t raise the money on my own so I’m pleading with my community and those who can help to please reach out and assist me,” said Mkabile.

For information on how you can assist Ncumisa Mkabile please visit: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/ncumisa-mkabile

Cape Argus