Khayelitsha TV will be launched early next year and will be a platform for young creatives to tell their stories. File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Khayelitsha TV will be launched early next year and will be a platform for young creatives to tell their stories. The brains behind the station are founder and chief executive Khwezi Mayambela and a film-maker and creative producer Siyasanga Sityana. The channel has a one-hour slot twice a week on the Cape Town TV channel that broadcasts to almost a million viewers. Although the station will be based in Khayelitsha, it will focus on the whole of the Western Cape. Mayambela said the main inspiration behind establishing the station was to change the narrative around the area.

“Khayelitsha is a hub of creative young people with rich content and stories to tell, but have no voice or platform to tell them.

“We often hear about crime and violence which have become synonymous with the area and we are trying to change that,” Mayambela said.

Picture: Supplied

Sityana said: “Most of these people have ideas but they don’t know how to put them in a script for television.

“As a creative content producer I am overseeing stories that are coming in and ensure that they are aligned with the tone and code of conduct of the station.”

Mayambela said: “This television will not only showcase our stories but will be a development hub and an institution for young and aspiring film producers.”

The channel as a creative platform will capture all the moments in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas offering quality talk shows, lifestyle and entertainment and a variety of other programmes.

