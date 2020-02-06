Cape Town - Dressed in her school uniform, alleged baby snatcher 18-year-old Karabo Tau on Thursday told the Bellville Magistrate’s Court she didn’t kidnap two-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane.
The Claremont High Grade 12 pupil took the stand in her bail application. She is accused of kidnapping the baby on January 16 by posing as a social worker in Parow and apparently selling the baby.
“The only time when I saw the baby was when the police showed me a flyer of the missing child. On the day the baby disappeared I was at school.
“The first time I saw the mother of the baby was when she testified in this court. I have no idea why she is saying it was me who took her baby,” she said.
State prosecutor Matrose Tobinceba asked Karabo why she had initially admitted that she took the baby.