Cape Town - It has been 10 days since a Khayelitsha woman was murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend, but the police have not yet made an arrest. Ntombenkosi Sam’s body was discovered by the suspect’s neighbours on April 24.

The woman, 46, had been stabbed and strangled the night before. Her sister, Eunice Ssalimu, said: “They were former lovers who found their way back to each other. They broke up at the beginning of 2022, and when he returned from Joburg, he asked to get back together. On the third night she slept there, he killed her. “The person who found her is the suspect’s neighbour. She saw him at the taxi rank in Site C. She noticed he had blood all over his clothes and asked what happened but he didn’t give a straight answer.”

Ssalimu said the neighbour had the suspect’s spare keys so she went to investigate . “She went to the shack with her boyfriend and they made the grim discovery. They went to inform my nieces. Ntombenkosi was placed on the bed. I was told she looked like she was still sleeping. “When they took a closer look they saw she was dead, and the man had washed her. We suspect he may have raped her. She had ligature marks around her neck and she was slashed just about her knees, like he was trying to disable her,” she said.

Eunice Ssalimu said her slain sister was with the suspect for three days when she was killed in Khayelitsha. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) The family told the Cape Argus the police have not yet arrested the perpetrator. “We are scared, we don’t know if he will come back and murder us too. “He has been seen roaming around the neighbourhood and we informed the police, they tried to follow up but nothing positive has come forward,” Ssalimu said.

“We just want justice for my sister, we have to know that the police are working tirelessly to put him behind bars.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Khayelitsha SAPS are investigating a murder case following the death of the 46-year-old woman in Taiwan, Site C, Khayelitsha. “According to reports the victim was stabbed to death. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be established.”