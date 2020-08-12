Khayelitsha’s Covid-19 field hospital is now closed, as MSF moves facility to the Eastern Cape

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has revealed that the Khayelitsha Thusong Centre has been closed as the number of new cases in Khayelitsha have decreased over time.

The 60-bed Khayelitsha Thusong Centre opened in June and was sponsored by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in partnership with the Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town.

The premier said that the facility played an important part in the fight against Covid-19, with 241 Covid-19 patients who required medical care being admitted to the field hospital.

“MSF have been an amazing partner in this response, and have provided a wonderful service to the people of Khayelitsha.

“Now, it’s been broken down and it’s going to be moved to the Eastern Cape - and we support that move. It’s also a bit of a bittersweet feeling because it was such an amazing facility,” Winde said.