It said it had anticipated that Ramaphosa would refer the bill back to parliament after two panel reports warned that provisions of the bill were in breach of fundamental constitutional rights.
Corruption Watch said the bill granted undue rights to traditional leaders at the expense of communities who would be easily dispossessed of their land.
On Friday, Ramaphosa said the legislation sought to transform traditional and Khoi-San institutions and bring them in line with constitutional imperatives and restore the legitimacy of institutions of traditional and Khoi-San leadership.
Corruption Watch spokesperson Phemelo Khaas said it was of particular concern that despite the influx of submissions by civil society, local non-governmental organisations and community members, including the well-known campaign #StopBantustanBills formed by the Alliance for Rural Democracy, “the president chose to ignore these advocacy initiatives which highlight the risk that the bill will have on the more than 18 million South Africans living in the former homelands”.