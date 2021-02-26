Khoisan group ‘declares war’ on Red Ants

Cape town - The First Indigenous Nation of Southern Africa (Finsa) has declared war against the City's Red Ants which it says has been terrorising the residents in Atlantis and Rondevlei. According to the group the two communities have been under attack daily and especially during the night, by The Red Ants who they say have declared war against coloured people. This is after the residents' illegal structures were demolished, leaving more than 200 individuals homeless and forcing them to sleep under cupboards and behind structures. Finsa chairperson Danab Gaob F'im said the community will respond “appropriately” to the terror unleashed by what he said were the “evil” Red Ants security guards. “On February 12 the community alerted me that at 3 o’clock in the morning the Red Ants decided that they were going to shoot at the community and our people, which they decided within their rights to defend themselves.

“It is a shame that we find the government officials of the DA and the City without regard to the lives of the innocent, evict people during the dark night using Red Ants to shoot and kill. It is for that reason that we will take our arms and fight them even if it means we must lose our lives. We will in our sovereign rights defend our communities,” he said.

F'im said Red Ants were above the law and could shoot and kill with the police refusing to arrest them.

“Wherever they have gone they only come with the desire to kill and destroy communities. We condemn the reports that our people are land invaders. The Red Ants are not law enforcement officers, so we see no way why we must be kept hostage as a community by a security agency who acts as missionaries and causes havoc within our communities, robbing and stealing our peace,” he said.

Mayoral Committee Member for human settlements Malusi Booi said members of the Red Ants, Law Enforcement and the police have on numerous occasions come under attack while attempting to protect land in the Atlantis area by groups of people who have attempted to unlawfully occupy land in the area.

“The City condemns the recent violent protests and other violent acts related to protests by a small group of residents in Atlantis in recent weeks. The City also condemns the unlawful occupation on both private and City-owned property as these actions are illegal and consequently impact on service delivery to other residents,” Booi said.

