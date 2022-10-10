Kidnapped Ukrainian national reunited with her family after undisclosed ransom paid

Cape Town - Kidnapped Ukrainian national Anichka Penev has been reunited with her family after an undisclosed ransom had been paid for her release on Friday night. Sources close to the case told the Cape Argus “nothing close to the R5 million” demand was paid for the 35-year-old, who was found tied up in a shack in Khayelitsha at 11pm.

Police confirmed the return of the mother of two, who was kidnapped near her husband’s factory, Nioro Plastics, in Blackheath on September 29. Security footage showed the woman, who was alone in a luxury yellow Audi R8 at the time, boxed in by two white vehicles and snatched by armed men. While reports at the weekend said the kidnappers instructed the authorities where to find Penev, police are remaining tight-lipped about the details.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances were still under investigation. “We will not share information that might jeopardise the investigation,” he said. Anti-crime activist Hanif Loonat said he had been contacted by Penev’s husband Simeon after the kidnapping.

“I want to confirm that the lady was retrieved after a ransom was paid, an amount that I wouldn't want to mention for one reason, we are actually, as the media, contributing and encouraging kidnappings because now the other guys are seeing what types of amounts are being paid, but it’s nothing close to R5 million. It’s far less than R5 million,” he said. He said the National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team with the assistance of Hostage Negotiator Team of Western Cape Police guided and assisted the family in negotiating her successful release from captivity. She was thereafter taken for a medical check-up. “We want to thank the provincial SAPS, the Task Team, the Intelligence and the team that was sent out from Pretoria,” Loonat said.

