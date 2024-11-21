Kidnappers demand money or ‘another teen’ as ransom

Cape Town - The family of a 14-year-old girl had to endure the harrowing details of her kidnapping and rape on Wednesday. This, as Burundian nationals Isaac Murishi, Paul Bucumi and David Ndayisasa appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, charged with kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances in which a firearm was used, rape and extortion.

The suspects were arrested days after the Samora Machel teenager was abducted as she walked to the gym near her home on November 12. Her family grew concerned when she had not returned home reported her missing the following day. They only received confirmation that she had been kidnapped last Friday.

The victim’s aunt said: “She is not someone who would disappear and not tell us where she is, so when she didn’t return, we knew that something was wrong. After reporting to the police, we still called her number and we couldn’t reach her. We finally got a response when we called with our neighbour’s phone number.” The aunt recalled the chilling words from the kidnappers. “They said we must give them a R10000 ransom or give them the victim’s cousin, who is also 14 years old.

“We didn’t indicate that we didn’t have the money, but we thought we would trap them with the assistance of the police. “We were then informed that she had been rescued.” Police made the arrests on Sunday and Monday at a house in Parow Valley. The State prosecutor said the accused were positively identified by the 14-year-old victim. She said police received information of the whereabouts of the victim on November 14.

“They proceeded with the investigation, which led them to the location of the victim on the Sunday at an address in Parow Valley. “They found individuals who are foreigners, men and women, including a hostage - the victim who was held in a room at the back of the house.” The prosecutor continued to read an affidavit from the victim, explaining she had returned from school when she decided to go to the gym.

“She packed clothes and left the house and on the way, a silver car stopped next to her, she noticed that this car was following her. “There were two men, foreign nationals in the car, they demanded she get in the vehicle. “She refused, however, one of the occupants alighted and took out the firearm and forced her in the vehicle and drove off to a certain address outside the area of Samora Machel.”

The State said when the victim arrived at the house, she was placed in a room. “She said Accused 1, Murishi, demanded she undress herself and proceeded to rape her. There were also two more men who went inside, one of them was guarding her and would offer something to eat. “While she took a shower, Bucumi entered and attempted to rape her but Murishi stopped him.