Eyethu Masiti Construction’s core business is buying and developing properties, as well as selling and leasing properties.
Kidrogen spokesperson Leah Eckles said early this year, Eyethu Masiti Construction embarked on its first project.
“This new and exciting project is the development and construction of a number of luxury homes in Sitari Country Estate. Eyethu Masiti Construction is the largest, not to mention the only black developer that has been granted the right to erect a number of houses in Sitari Country Lodge.”
Eckles said following a strenuous year, Kidrogen chief executive Andile Peter was proud to announce that the first house had been completed.