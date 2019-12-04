Kidrogen subsidiary celebrates Sitari Country Lodge project









Cape Town - Kidrogen, one of the MyCiTi vehicle operating companies, and owned by former taxi bosses, has launched and celebrated its new subsidiary, Eyethu Masiti Construction project at the Sitari Country Lodge in Somerset West. Eyethu Masiti Construction’s core business is buying and developing properties, as well as selling and leasing properties. Kidrogen spokesperson Leah Eckles said early this year, Eyethu Masiti Construction embarked on its first project. “This new and exciting project is the development and construction of a number of luxury homes in Sitari Country Estate. Eyethu Masiti Construction is the largest, not to mention the only black developer that has been granted the right to erect a number of houses in Sitari Country Lodge.” Eckles said following a strenuous year, Kidrogen chief executive Andile Peter was proud to announce that the first house had been completed.

Kidrogen celebrated their newfound success by showcasing the house with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Peter said development and opportunities were substantial in Cape Town, “but it is very clear that there is a vast difference between the majority and minority groups, in terms of taking those opportunities”.

“Kidrogen will no longer watch on as a spectator; we must start promoting economic transformation. It is time we start contributing to the economic growth of this country,” said Peter.

He said the new project was only the start of expanding the business.

Kidrogen has already got the ball rolling with their second massive undertaking.

Peter said as part of the company’s vigorous approach to property development they had recently acquired a multimillion-rand building on the West Coast opposite the beachfront.

“Eyethu Masiti Construction intends on developing this property into world-class apartments and will start construction thereof mid-year 2020.

“The construction of the luxury homes in Sitari Country Lodge and the luxury apartments on the West Coast will run concurrently,” he said.

Peter said the purpose of growing and expanding the business was to uplift the workers and the community, with the objective of focusing on securing the futures of previously disadvantaged groups within informal settlements.

