Killer cop set to be released from prison

After serving 13 years of his 24-year sentence for the murders of his three children, former cop, Marius van der Westhuizen, will be released on parole at the end of July. This follows a third appearance before the parole board this week.

Van der Westhuizen’s application to be granted parole was successful despite a desperate and emotional plea by his ex-wife, Charlotte van der Westhuizen. He will be released under parole conditions for 10 years. Van der Westhuizen was sentenced in April 2011 on three counts of murder after he shot and killed his three children – 21-month-old Antoinette, 5-year-old Marius and 16-year-old Bianca – to punish Charlotte for having lied to him.

He had given her an ultimatum to choose between her job and her family. Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Candice van Reenen confirmed the decision made by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board. “DCS can confirm that the Parole Board has taken a decision to place the inmate on parole from July 31, 2024 until September 2034. The inmate will undergo the completion of pre-release programmes, and while on parole will also be subject to supervision by DCS’s Community Corrections office, in line with his parole conditions.

“The victims formed part of the parole-hearing process and have since been informed of the inmate’s impending release,” said Van Reenen. Charlotte’s lawyer, Gerhard van Niekerk, said she “is not in a good space and was allowing breathing space” before any comments are shared with the media. In a voice note shared with Independent Media, Charlotte – also a police official – said: “Family, friends, colleagues … Marius van der Westhuizen got parole. Thirteen years for three murders. Three murders of children. So much for crimes against women and children.”