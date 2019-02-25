Busy week expected at Western Cape High Court with sentencing and appeals in Jason Rohde, Rob Packham, Vuyo Dondashe and False Bay rape accused cases. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency

Cape Town - A busy week is expected at the Western Cape High Court with sentencing and appeals in high profile cases expected. Today, a group of five men, on trial for robbing and kidnapping couples along the False Bay Coast and raping the women, will be appearing. They face 46 charges.

On Tuesday, accused wife-killer Rob Packham is expected to appeal against his bail that was revoked by the Western Cape High Court in December following a second breach of his bail conditions.

The first bail application, made in September, found that he had breached bail conditions for going to his mistress’s workplace to drop off flowers as well as for sending her electronic communication. As a result, his bail amount was increased from R50000 to R75000. He was placed under house arrest and banned from having any electronic device from which he can send or receive communication.

Packham, from Constantia, is accused of killing his wife Gill Packham, whose body was found in the boot of a burning BMW vehicle she owned near the Diep River railway station after she was reported missing.

On the day she went missing, February 22 last year, she had left home for work at Springfield Convent School in Wynberg at around 7am.

This Wednesday, sentencing of former property mogul Jason Rohde, convicted for the murder of his wife, Susan Rohde, and staging the murder as a suicide, is expected to take place.

Susan was killed on July 24, 2016. She was found with an electric cord wrapped around her neck, hanging from a hook behind the bathroom door of the room they shared at the Spier Wine Estate hotel.

The trial, which started in 2017, has revealed Jason’s extramarital affair with an employee, slurs hurled between the murdered woman and the mistress via WhatsApp, and testimonies from the couple’s marriage counsellor and psychologists.

At the last court hearing, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe commented on the “overstaged” suicide hanging.

She said based on observations from crime scene photos: “There was no care. I struggled to find acknowledgement from Mr Rohde that she was his wife, the mother of his children. There was a grotesque vilification.”

The State has asked for a sentence of between 18 and 20 years. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Vuyo Dondashe, a twin who allegedly stabbed his sister and mother to death, will hear his fate.

It is alleged that in the early hours of February 4 last year, Dondashe attacked his mother Nolwazi Nongoma, 60, and his twin sister, Vuyokazi Dondashe, 21. He allegedly attacked them with a knife.

The State indicated that the two sustained wounds and died as a result.

The incident occurred at about 4am at the dead woman’s home in Zola, Strand.

Judge Mushtak Parker will deliver judgment.

[email protected]