Cape Town - The mastermind of the murder of Paradyskloof guest house owner, Marie Verwey, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Western Cape High Court. In sentencing Nicolize Geldenhuys, the homecare nurse who murdered 81-year-old Verwey,Judge Mushtak Parker said she behaved like someone without a soul or conscience.

She took care of the elderly woman and orchestrated the brutal slaying at Verwey’s residence in Cynerades, Paradyskloof, Stellenbosch, in February last year.

Verwey, a cancer survivor walked with assistance, battled to get around and was stabbed 68 times and robbed of at least R700000 worth of jewellery and personal items. Geldenhuys was also slapped with a 15-year sentence for robbery.

“You were hired to look after the 81-year-old Verwey, but instead plotted her brutal murder.

“You simply walked away leaving the deceased behind like a worthless entity and you did nothing to stop the savagery of the attack on Verwey in her home,” the judge said.

Geldenhuys’s boyfriend Romeo Hendrick was sentenced to 28 years for the murder and 12 for robbery, while co-accused Enrico Malherbe and Andre Coetzee each received 23 years for the murder and 12 for the robbery. The sentences run concurrently meaning they will serve the longest sentence.They were convicted in 2017.

The judge also rejected her defence that Geldenhuys might have a personality disorder and instead concluded that she and her accomplices descended on Verwey like a “pack of hyenas” and left her to die after stabbing her 68 times.

In convicting the four, the court found that Geldenhuys gained entry in to the elderly woman’s home on the pretext of dropping off grapes for her domestic worker. Once inside she hugged Verwey on arrival.

A man that Geldenhuys pretended not to know arrived at the door and, asked for a glass of water and once Verwey allowed him in, he stabbed her. The judge described the attack as an act of savagery.

