Killings as a result of gang violence continue unabated in Delft

Cape Town - Gang violence caused by turf wars in Delft have led to 12 murders so far this month, after more than 15 killings were reported last month. Delft Community Policing Forum chairperson Charles George said the latest incident took place last week in Delft South, where one person was gunned down by a rival gang and, in retaliation, two women and a man were murdered. George said these incidents had escalated and there were concerns that this number will surge with the current Eskom blackouts. “One of the people killed in one of the incidents was a Rastafarian. Now his friends have come to Delft and say they will take the law into their own hands to get revenge for their friend’s death,” George said. George said the Community Policing Forum had tried to contain the situation last week, “however the current challenges the police station is experiencing is making it impossible to curb these incidents”.

George said the police station had infrastructure and staff shortage challenges, and was short of 28 vehicles, which were either being repaired or being serviced.

“We have been shouting for the past two years for CCTV cameras to be installed on all the hot spots in Delft, but only two cameras are up and running and it’s taking too long. We are requesting a new police station be built, and for more police and law enforcement officers to be deployed, he said.

He also called on the national government to help speed up the process of police vehicle repairs.

“We have shootings in our community day and night, and we are concerned that these incidents will increase during load shedding as a lot of crime can be committed when the power is out,” he said.

Delft Police Station Commander Luyanda Damoyi confirmed the police station was experiencing challenges.

