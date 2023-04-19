King David Mowbray Golf Club 10-year lease renewal on City council agenda

Cape Town – The city council will consider the authorising of public comment on the 10-year renewal of the King David Mowbray Golf Club. This is according to the City of Cape Town which said the matter will be on the agenda at the next council meeting on 26 April 2023.

The City said the lease time-frame, and the introduction of a new two-year cancellation clause, comes after the City identifying the site and/or portions thereof, for mixed-use development in a pre-feasibility study which was concluded last year. The lease renewal time-frame will enable continued usage of the site while the City undertakes the necessary planning for substantial upgrades to municipal infrastructure to enable future development. The City has made it clear that it intends to pursue mixed-use development on this site, including residential development.

The mayoral committee, on 18 April, resolved that the authorisation for public participation proceed to council for consideration. The current lessee is a registered not-for-profit organisation and will be responsible for the estimated R6 million annual maintenance and security cost of the property, aside from the R10 000 per annum golf tariff applicable to all courses on City land for the 2023/24 financial year. The current lessee has made significant contributions to the upgrading of the property over time.

‘The proposed lease period enables secure use of the site and saves costs while the City plans for substantial infrastructure upgrades to enable future mixed-use development, including road network improvements, electrical and waste water treatment infrastructure. “These development planning and infrastructure processes will take some time, hence the proposed 10-year lease period and the new two-year cancellation clause. “In this way, the City is making clear our intent for the future,’ said Mayco member for economic growth, James Vos.