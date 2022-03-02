Kleinbosch couple blasts Eskom for lack of urgency in removing a vagrant on land behind their home

Cape Town - Frustrated Kleinbosch residents are pleading with electricity supplier Eskom to remove land invaders that have set up camp in the Eskom natural heritage site behind their house, citing safety concerns. Resident Dennis Witten said families in the area have been pushing for Eskom to take responsibility for the upkeep of the land and, in turn, remove a homeless person who built unsightly structures in the natural heritage site and has become aggressive with time.

Witten said: “We lived in Kleinbosch since we built our much-loved home here 24 years ago. It is a peaceful area. However, last year in May, an illegal occupant settled in the Eskom natural heritage site, underneath the Eskom pylons and behind our home. “He has desecrated the area and continues to expand his structure. We have even confirmed that he has a panga and is killing the wildlife for food.” “We no longer feel safe living here, and looking onto this nest of mess daily is unacceptable. We pay our rates to live here, and if this is allowed to continue, our homes will, without a doubt, depreciate.

“We are furious and have pleaded with Eskom to take responsibility, but to date, we have seen very little action on their behalf,” said Witten. Witten’s wife, Vanessa, said after engaging their ward councillor, Cheryl Visser, last year, the community’s residents association hosted a meeting between concerned stakeholders on December 8, hoping to come up with ways Eskom could resolve the ongoing issue.

In the meeting, Eskom said it would ensure overgrown vegetation in the area was cut down by February 28. Eskom also promised to start the eviction process by December 22, 2021, and to put up, “No trespassing” signboards by February 28, but to date, nothing has been done. “There is no sense of urgency from Eskom at all.” Eskom says it had given a verbal warning to the vagrant and would be issuing a formal warning notice soon. It also said it would be conducting regular line patrols in the area as a counteractive measure and that its contractors had already assessed the land with regards to the overgrown vegetation and would start working on cutting the shrubs once the procurement process is finalised.