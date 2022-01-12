Kleinmond wildfire 95% contained on the fourth day, says Overstrand Municipality
Cape Town - Firefighters battled throughout the night and yesterday to contain a blaze which had been raging since Saturday near Arabella and Karwyderskraal in the Overstrand.
Yesterday, the Overstrand Municipality announced that the fire had been 95% contained on the fourth day.
Overstrand mayor Annelie Rabie said the burnout above Kleinmond was successfully executed which secured the houses and provided a platform to launch a ground attack on the Kleinmond Perdeberg line.
The municipality opened all roads leading in and from Kleinmond to Hermanus, including the R44 and R43 which was closed on day three, as the remaining hot spot on Perdeberg was successfully contained by CapeNature on Tuesday morning.
Rabie said that this was possible thanks to the aerial resources that bombed the area with further relief coming from mopping-up operations.
Since the fire broke out on Saturday, more than 4 700 hectares of vegetation was destroyed together with one structure. There was, however, no loss of life reported, Rabie said that the mountain was currently covered in a cloud.
“Our focus, thus far, has been on extinguishing the fire. Enviro Wildfire Services has been appointed to do a fire investigation. Indications are that the fire originated on Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment property,” said Rabie.
Over the past four days, Working on Fire provincial communications officer Limakatso Khalianyane said they deployed 70 firefighters from seven teams, six management personnel, five fire trucks, two transport buses and three bakkies to assist fire authorities in the Overberg with continuous fire suppression efforts.
“Two aerial resources made up of a spotter and a chopper have been working at the line since after 8am today (Tuesday) while more aerial resources in Stellenbosch airfield and Newlands continue to be on standby to take up the skies should additional resources be requested,” said Khalianyane.
Enviro Wildfire investigator Rob Erasmus said that they were one of the various teams that assisted with firefighting support during the Kleinmond fire and provided firefighting vehicles and crews to initially assist with co-ordinated counter-burning operations during the night and early morning hours (burning vegetation under controlled conditions ahead of the main fire to starve it of fuel/ vegetation).
Meanwhile, Khalianyane said that the Klein Bavaria fire in the Southern Cape that was burning along the Garden Route was extinguished.