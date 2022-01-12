Kleinmond wildfire 95% contained on the fourth day, says Overstrand Municipality

Cape Town - Firefighters battled throughout the night and yesterday to contain a blaze which had been raging since Saturday near Arabella and Karwyderskraal in the Overstrand. Yesterday, the Overstrand Municipality announced that the fire had been 95% contained on the fourth day.

Overstrand mayor Annelie Rabie said the burnout above Kleinmond was successfully executed which secured the houses and provided a platform to launch a ground attack on the Kleinmond Perdeberg line. The municipality opened all roads leading in and from Kleinmond to Hermanus, including the R44 and R43 which was closed on day three, as the remaining hot spot on Perdeberg was successfully contained by CapeNature on Tuesday morning. Rabie said that this was possible thanks to the aerial resources that bombed the area with further relief coming from mopping-up operations.

Since the fire broke out on Saturday, more than 4 700 hectares of vegetation was destroyed together with one structure. There was, however, no loss of life reported, Rabie said that the mountain was currently covered in a cloud. “Our focus, thus far, has been on extinguishing the fire. Enviro Wildfire Services has been appointed to do a fire investigation. Indications are that the fire originated on Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment property,” said Rabie. Over the past four days, Working on Fire provincial communications officer Limakatso Khalianyane said they deployed 70 firefighters from seven teams, six management personnel, five fire trucks, two transport buses and three bakkies to assist fire authorities in the Overberg with continuous fire suppression efforts.