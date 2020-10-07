Knysna councillor quits nearly two months into job citing corruption

Cape Town - Barely two months into the job, Knysna politician Ian Uys has resigned as a councillor and chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) citing corruption, non-co-operation from fellow councillors and the municipal administration.

Uys, who was appointed as a PR councillor two years ago by the ACDP, said: “In common with many others I have been appalled by the allegations of corruption surfacing in Knysna.

“In August a special council meeting changed the rules to allow me to be chairperson of the MPAC and to report on corruption. After I was appointed the DA, who had held the position previously, didn’t co-operate with our committee at all,” said Uys.

“Despite my telephone calls and emails, in which I requested co-operation, despite political differences, none was forthcoming.

“I met the chief financial officer and emailed others but received no assistance from the administration.