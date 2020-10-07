Knysna councillor quits nearly two months into job citing corruption
Cape Town - Barely two months into the job, Knysna politician Ian Uys has resigned as a councillor and chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) citing corruption, non-co-operation from fellow councillors and the municipal administration.
Uys, who was appointed as a PR councillor two years ago by the ACDP, said: “In common with many others I have been appalled by the allegations of corruption surfacing in Knysna.
“In August a special council meeting changed the rules to allow me to be chairperson of the MPAC and to report on corruption. After I was appointed the DA, who had held the position previously, didn’t co-operate with our committee at all,” said Uys.
“Despite my telephone calls and emails, in which I requested co-operation, despite political differences, none was forthcoming.
“I met the chief financial officer and emailed others but received no assistance from the administration.
“As a result my blood pressure had risen to dangerous heights It became clear I would be a fall guy.
“I considered it best to resign and my ACDP colleagues supported me in this,” Uys said.
He was replaced by his predecessor, the DA’s Michelle Wasserman.
When he was appointed in August, DA Knysna constituency head Dion George said: “Uys lacks the legal training necessary for the task as MPAC chair. Wasserman practised as an advocate of the high court for five years and has been a councillor for just under six years.”
Knysna Speaker Mertle Gombo said: “Acting municipal manager Louis Scheepers has duly informed the Independent Electoral Commission that a vacancy has occurred ”
Cape Argus