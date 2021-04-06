Knysna woman held after friend’s three-month-old baby girl abducted

Cape Town - Police arrested a 20-year-old woman in Plettenberg Bay on Easter Sunday after her friend’s three-month-old baby girl in Concordia, Knysna, was abducted. According to the police, the suspect was apprehended by the Knysna intensive investigation unit, which was investigating the disappearance of the infant, who had been taken from her home in Concordia (Mvuleni), Knysna. Spokesperson Christopher Spies said: “It is alleged that the woman, a friend of the mother of the child, had visited the family on Saturday afternoon, then proceeded to take the three-month-old toddler under false pretences, and disappeared.” A search party was established, leading police to Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay, where they found the suspect, along with the baby, at a Sunday church service. Investigators attached to the George family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit and Knysna detectives arrested the woman on a charge of kidnapping.

The suspect is in custody and will appear in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court once charged.

Six criminals were scheduled to appear in various magistrates’ courts for various crimes committed over the Easter weekend. The crimes are dealing in drugs, possession of illegal firearms and contravening the level 2 lockdown regulations.

In Graafwater, police arrested a 58-year-old man for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, after police found a rifle and an assortment of rounds of ammunition in his home. Among the weapons recovered from the home was an R1 rifle fitted with a telescope, night sight and a silencer.

In a separate incident in Delft, police arrested three suspects for the possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The suspect was apprehended at a residence in Delft by police acting on information about the suspects being in possession of unlicensed firearms, drugs and stolen property at a house in Lukwart Street, Delft South.”

In Gugulethu, police arrested a 62-year-old woman for possession of crystal methamphetamine worth a substantial amount.

In Lutzville on the West Coast, police arrested eight suspects for committing a business robbery.

Spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Police arrested eight suspects soon after they committed a business robbery in Lutzville on Sunday afternoon.”

The suspects are said to have robbed a takeaway in Station Road, Lutzville.

