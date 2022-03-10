Kraaifontein community safety officers plead for a mobile police station

Cape Town - A community safety forum in Kraaifontein is pleading with the police for a mobile police station to support its currently overwhelmed policing precinct. The forum, which works to navigate safety-related matters and projects in the interest of its residents, said that families living in Bloekombos and some parts of Wallacedene struggled without access to a police station close by.

Forum’s chairperson Vuyani Ndindibala said: “We are battling here in Bloekombos, with the station so far away, residents are putty in criminals’ hands. Yes, we try to institute safety programmes such as neighbourhood watches, street forums and street patrols, but still, crime has its way around us, especially with us lacking resources that could help us in our efforts. “The best resolution, since we don’t see another station being built any time soon, is for us to have a mobile station in Bloekombos. That way we have officers close to us for when incidents occur, and they will be able to respond timeously. “This will also help residents who cannot travel long distances, vulnerable women, and children. This is something we feel we strongly need, and we are hoping we will also get a mobile station like other communities,” Ndindibala said.

Kraaifontein Community Policing Forum chairperson Robert Bissette said: “I think the need is of importance if it is to help the community. However, our councillors and Mr Cele do not seem to think the budgets need to go in that direction. In the meantime, I have requested from our councillors that we put money aside for cameras in that area.” Wallacedene councillor Siviwe Nodliwa said: “As a councillor, I support the call by residents for a mobile station. However, I think with that we should also work on reviving our current police station, so that it functions at its fullest capacity. “Then we would see a difference when we establish supporting stations. As it stands, it’s not performing as it should. Police vans respond slowly to incidents, and so forth. I can personally attest to the positive difference a mobile station can have in a local community because we had one in Section 14 before, but if the main station is not functioning, it won’t work out,” Nodliwa said.