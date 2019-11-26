In South Africa, the main causes of childhood deaths are not HIV or tuberculosis - but road traffic crashes, drownings and burns.
This is according to Professor Sebastian Van As, chairperson of Childsafe and head of the Trauma Unit at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.
Van As was speaking at the Safe Travel to School 5th Annual Awards yesterday, where the school transport programme was celebrating the success of the safe school transporters.
He said South Africa was 10 times more unsafe than countries like Germany and Japan, ranked the worst out of 36 countries when it comes to road safety. He added that children were 10 times more likely to end up in hospital because of injury.