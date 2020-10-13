Kraaifontein family in pain after son stabbed to death allegedly by neighbour

Cape Town - The parents of a 20-year-old matric student from Kleinbegin, Kraaifontein are mourning his death after he was allegedly stabbed by a neighbour. Paul Arendse, 20, succumbed to his injuries in hospital shortly after being attended to by doctors. Family of the matric learner said they were devastated by his death and still in shock. His mother, Anthea Arendse, said: “Paul was a good boy. He was the only one in our street who still attended school regularly; he had even applied for placement at universities next year. He wanted to study engineering. I’m still in shock. I can’t believe he’s gone.” Arendse’s father, Willem, who received news of his son’s passing while driving back home from work, said the family were glad the suspect had been arrested but it didn’t take their pain.

Paul Arendse, 20, succumbed to his injuries in hospital shortly after being attended to by doctors. Picture: Supplied

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “On Sunday, a suspect, 18, was arrested on a charge of murder following an incident in Kraaifontein late on Saturday evening, where a male, 20, was stabbed to death. The circumstances are under investigation.”

Meanwhile, police arrested 30 people in the troubled Nyanga cluster at the weekend for various crimes and confiscated large quantities of illegal substances.

Traut said: “More than 30 suspects were apprehended and various drugs confiscated.

“Some drugs were found stashed underneath a stone on the pavement on the NY57 in Gugulethu, while others were recovered in Elsies River and other stations,” said Traut.

In a separate incident, two EMS officials were accosted and attacked while attending to an emergency call in Site C, Khayelitsha. The Western Cape Department of Health has condemned the attack on its working staff.

EMS director Doctor Shaheem de Vries said: “We are urging the public to protect and support EMS officials. The most vulnerable are most affected by these attacks.”

